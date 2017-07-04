Pages Navigation Menu

Neighbours discover decomposing bodies of family of 6 in Port Harcourt (Photos)

Neighbours of a family of six living at Rumuomosi , in Obio/Akpo Local Government Area, of Rivers State, yesterday discovered their decomposing bodies in the sitting room.   They were suspected to have been killed of the fumes emitted by their generator. The decomposing bodies were found, at their residence on Salvation Street by concerned […]

