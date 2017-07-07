New approach to waste management raises hope for good public health

In line with its match towards becoming a mega city, Lagos State, Nigeria’s city-state and the country’s commercial nerve centre, has adopted a new approach to waste management that has raised hope of good environmental and public health for residents.

Lagos, like the 35 other states of the federation, is a geographical expression, occupying less than 5 percent of the country’s total landmass. But unlike the other states, Lagos is both commercial and industrial, making it a compact city with serious environmental challenges ranging from effluent discharges from industrial activities to solid wastes from homes, hospitals, street trading, etc.

Various initiatives had been applied in the past by successive administrations in the state for environmental sanitation without much success. But the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) being promoted by the current administration holds promise for elevating environmental health, cleanliness and sanitation, more so with the partnership with Visionscape Sanitation Solution Limited.

A global environmental utility group providing turnkey solutions in areas of sanitation, energy and wastewater treatment, Visionscape aims to reinvent waste management processes, specific to emerging markets, utilising a highly-experienced team, cutting-edge technology and tools to address the waste management needs of megacities. It offers services for commercial, residential, industrial, and healthcare clients.

The company has successfully completed the development of their first waste management depot in Ogudu, which marks the first of three 24-hour depot centres that it will open in Lagos State. The Ogudu depot was commissioned recently while the other two depots will be commissioned later in Mushin and Lagos Island.

The state government to address, enforce and regulate the challenges in the solid waste management systems within state established the CLI. Babatunde Adejare, the state’s commissioner for environment, explains that the initiative is focused on improving the environment to make it cleaner, safer and healthier for all residents, while also improving operational efficiency in waste management.

The Visionscape depots will oversee and provide maintenance services for the company’s multi-dimensional fleet. Its waste management vehicles include walking-floor trailers, compactors, tippers, skips, tricycles, in addition to operational vehicles, which will all be embedded with innovative radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology.

The depot facilities will include on-demand maintenance and servicing bays, truck wash stations, fuelling stations, hostels, canteens, health centres, parking and other features. The depots have been built and designed to maximise efficiency and to meet the solid waste management needs for the state.

John Irvine, CEO of Visionscape West Africa, says, “We welcome the opening of the new Ogudu depot which will be an enormous benefit to the people of Lagos. The depot is the result of extensive collaboration between our technical and planning teams and the Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA).”

Adejare commends Visionscape for investing in Nigeria amid economic recession and inflation, which are considered unhealthy by most investors. The commissioner, who spoke at the commissioning of Nigeria’s first 24-hour waste management depot at Ogudu, assures of government’s support.

“We believe in Visionscape. We are standing by you. We know you can do it. With your capabilities and clout, Lagos State will be the cleanest city in the world. We will work with you in every way and we will make it happen together. This is your Lagos, our Lagos,” he enthuses.



CHUKA UROKO

