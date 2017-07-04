New blockchain platform promises better deal for content producers

Switzerland based blockchain company DECENT has announced the official launch of its blockchain-based content distribution platform to give a better deal to content producers than the current industry standards. In statement issued recently and sent to BusinessDay, DECENT stated that its platform gives artists more freedom and control over ownership and distribution. “DECENT Network will…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post New blockchain platform promises better deal for content producers appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

