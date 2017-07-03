New Contract: Messi wants four Barca players sold before signing

Lionel Messi wants four Barcelona players sold as he prepares to sign a new deal.

But he reportedly wants up to four players sold this summer as he hopes to take the Catalan giants back to the top of Spanish and European football.

Barca had to watch on as rivals Real Madrid recorded a La Liga and Champions League double last term but Messi wants the club to challenge across all fronts in the upcoming campaign.

The Argentine superstar got married at the weekend and things are about to get better at the Nou Camp before he jets off on his honeymoon.

According to Spanish publication Don Balon, Messi will finalise the details of his new deal with Barca before going away with his new wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

Messi’s current contract expires at the end of next season but he is ready to commit his future to the club. However, Don Balon claim Messi is requesting four players be shown the door if the club want to improve next season.

The four names mentioned are: Munir El Haddadi, Thomas Vermaelen, Arda Turan and Andre Gomes.

Munir and Vermaelen have both struggled for game time at the Nou Camp, while Turan and Gomes failed to impress when given opportunities under Luis Enrique.

Messi reportedly doesn’t feel the quartet are of the level expected at Barca and they should be offloaded to raise funds for new arrivals.

Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verrati remains at the top of Ernesto Valverde’s wishlist.

