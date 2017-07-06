New deal with Nokia may accelerate Xiaomi’s stalled global launch plans

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has signed a partnership deal with Nokia that, in addition to seeing the pair work together on infrastructure projects, may also result in AR, VR, and AI projects, among others.

The post New deal with Nokia may accelerate Xiaomi’s stalled global launch plans appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

