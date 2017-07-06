Pages Navigation Menu

New deal with Nokia may accelerate Xiaomi’s stalled global launch plans

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has signed a partnership deal with Nokia that, in addition to seeing the pair work together on infrastructure projects, may also result in AR, VR, and AI projects, among others.

