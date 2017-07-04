Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New gist is out about Hov’s “Kill Jay-Z” Kanye diss – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Jezebel

New gist is out about Hov's "Kill Jay-Z" Kanye diss
Pulse Nigeria
Lyrics deciphered by TMZ sources indicate that the funds were not given as mere gift to Kanye as suggested by Jay-Z on the track. Published: 1 minute ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Kanye West once swore allegiance to Jay Z and his acquired Tidal play.
Jay-Z Is Actually Just Mad That Kanye Ranted About BeyoncéJezebel
New Report Shares Details on Jay Z Giving Kanye West $20 MillionComplex
JAY-Z's "$20M Without Blinkin'" To Kanye West Was Reportedly Tour AdvanceHipHopDX
Naija News –MadameNoire –National Daily Press –TMZ.com
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.