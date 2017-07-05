New Music: DJ Jimmy Jatt feat. Burna Boy – Chase

Legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt is back at it again for the second half of 2017 and this time he teams up with the Don Gorgon, Burna Boy to bring us this heavy tune titled “Chase“, produced by Benie Macaulay. Listen and Download below: Download

The post New Music: DJ Jimmy Jatt feat. Burna Boy – Chase appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

