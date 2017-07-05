Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: DJ Jimmy Jatt feat. Burna Boy – Chase

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt is back at it again for the second half of 2017 and this time he teams up with the Don Gorgon, Burna Boy to bring us this heavy tune titled “Chase“, produced by Benie Macaulay. Listen and Download below: Download

The post New Music: DJ Jimmy Jatt feat. Burna Boy – Chase appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.