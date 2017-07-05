New Music: Medley – Last Bus-Stop
2Flame Entertainment act Moses Joshua Chinedu also known as Medley drops this lovely tune titled “Last Bus-Stop“. The song was produced by Donadah, mixed and mastered by Tee-Y Mix. Listen and Download below: Download
The post New Music: Medley – Last Bus-Stop appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!