Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: Olamide feat. Davido – Summer Body

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The biggest collaboration of the year so far is here as Olamide unveils his new single “Summer Body” featuring DMW hitmaker Davido. The track was produced by Pheelz and the video which has been shot is expected to also drop anytime soon. Get “Summer Body” here

The post New Music: Olamide feat. Davido – Summer Body appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.