New Music: Olamide feat. Davido – Summer Body

The biggest collaboration of the year so far is here as Olamide unveils his new single “Summer Body” featuring DMW hitmaker Davido. The track was produced by Pheelz and the video which has been shot is expected to also drop anytime soon. Get “Summer Body” here

The post New Music: Olamide feat. Davido – Summer Body appeared first on BellaNaija.

