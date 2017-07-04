New Music: Solomon Lange – Na Ka Ne

As Solomon Lange prepares for the next edition of the “Refresh” concert and release of his highly-anticipated new album ‘Victory’, the gospel music power house drops a new single ‘Na Ka Ne” (it belongs to you), produced by Sunny Pee. Listen and Download below: Download

