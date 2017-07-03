New Music + Video: B-Red – Finally
HKN Records artist B-Red premieres this new single titled “Finally” along with visuals, a follow-up to his trending single “Fall For You” featuring Davido. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the video below:
The post New Music + Video: B-Red – Finally appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
