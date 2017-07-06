New research reveals how frequent sex improves brain function

​A new study by the universities of Coventry and Oxford​ has revealed that frequent sexual activity ​can improv​e​ brain function in older adults. Researchers found that people who engaged in more regular sexual activity scored higher on tests that measured their verbal fluency and their ability to visually perceive objects and the spaces between them. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

