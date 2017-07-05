New Series Showing The Rise Of Crack In Los Angeles Looks Like A Winner [Trailer]

Cocaine – just ask Rick James, it’s a helluva drug.

Whilst the marching powder helped fuel America’s 1980s disco revolution, crack cocaine was busy destroying Los Angeles neighbourhoods.

A new series called Snowfall aims to unpack how that came to be, and USA Today offers this summary:

The sprawling series alternates between three different and slightly intersecting narratives…. Each storyline is grounded by a central figure, although all extend beyond just one perspective. Franklin (Damson Idris), a young weed dealer frustrated by the barriers of institutional racism, takes an unlikely opportunity to get into the much more dangerous world of cocaine. Lucia (Emily Rios) goes behind the back of a major crime lord to try to build her own cocaine business. And Teddy (Carter Hudson) is a troubled CIA agent who takes over the cocaine operation of a dead colleague that funnelled money to the Nicaraguan contras.

If Narcos has taught us anything, it’s that people like shows about drugs and the people who run them.

Yeah, I’m willing to give that a good, solid binge.

Side note before you go – give Big Little Lies a watch and prepare to bunker down.

[source:usatoday]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

