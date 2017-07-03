Pages Navigation Menu

'New State House construction urgent' – Times of Zambia

Posted on Jul 3, 2017


Zambia Daily Mail

'New State House construction urgent'
Times of Zambia
WORKS and Supply Minister Mathew Nkhuwa has said that the construction of a new State House cannot be put off any longer and that the works will cost around US$20 million. Mr Nkhuwa said the construction of the new State House could not be put off …
The New State House to cost $20 million to build-NkhuwaLusaka Times

