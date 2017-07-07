New Video: Dencia – RollAm ShakeAm

After teasing “RollAm ShakeAm” video for the past two weeks, Cameroonian diva Dencia has now released the song’s video in its entirety. ‘RollAm ShakeAm’ serves as a single from her forthcoming debut album. Video was shot in Douala and directed by Cameroon-based videographer Nkeng Stephens & Dencia. Hit Play below!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

