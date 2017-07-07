New Video: Sexy Steel – Marie-Joana – BellaNaija
New Video: Sexy Steel – Marie-Joana
Just weeks after the release of the video for his hit single “Baby Boo“, Northside inc and Ishe Kana Nii inc artist, Sexy Steel finally releases the highly anticipated amazing visuals for “Marie-Joana“. The video which was shot in Atlanta, USA, was …
