Neymar’s Release Clause At Barca Now €222m

Neymar’s release clause at Barcelona has been increased to €222 million (£192.5m).

The Brazilian has seen terms in his contract activated, with those at Camp Nou eager to fend off any admiring glances being shot in their direction with the cost of buying him out of his contract has been automatically raised as part of his current deal at Camp Nou.

When putting pen to paper in October 2016, Barca inserted a €200m buy-out clause in Neymar’s terms.

It was stipulated that regular rises would be made to help keep the forward in Catalonia.

One of those has now kicked in, with Barca understandably reluctant to part with a prized asset.

They have seen Neymar linked with the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the recent past, with the 25-year-old now one of the world’s top talents.

Barca will, however, continue to fend off any interest being shown.

Having sought to price Neymar out of the current market, his release clause will be nudged up again to €250m in 2018.

That will draw him level with Lionel Messi and the terms he agreed back in 2014.

The Argentine is, however, currently locked in discussions regarding fresh terms, with Goal revealing that a lucrative contract is set to be signed once Messi returns to Europe after his summer wedding.

Barca will be hoping that both he and Neymar continue to shine for many years to come.

The post Neymar’s Release Clause At Barca Now €222m appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

