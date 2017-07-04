NFC announces return of Zuma Film Festival – The Nation Newspaper
NFC announces return of Zuma Film Festival
After its last outing in 2014, the biennial ZUMA Film Festival, Abuja, organised by Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), will resume in December 2017. Disclosing this to newsmen in Lagos last Thursday, Managing Director of NFC, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, said …
Three years after, ZUMA Film Festival returns
