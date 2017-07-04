NFF, Chukwu thumb up Ogabor

By George Aluo

The centre referee in the NPFL game involving Lobi Stars and Rangers last weekend in Makurdi, Joseph Ogabor has been given full marks by both the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Rangers boss Christian Chukwu.

Rangers chairman, Christian Chukwu had after the match which his side lost by 1-3 said the man at the centre was good.

“Our defeat had nothing to do with officiating. The young man that handled the game was good, very good. I think we burned ourselves out in the midweek game against FC IfeanyiUbah. It was an Oriental battle the boys threw everything into and the fatigue manifested in Makurdi,” Chukwu said.

In Abuja, the leadership of Nigeria Football Federation, led by the President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick also lauded the performance of the referee, declaring that they would keep a tab on him.

NFF 2nd Vice President/LMC chairman, Shehu Dikko, had disclosed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA MA Elite Course that he received heartwarming phone calls from the management of visiting team, Rangers FC (who lost 1-3) to the effect that Ogabor had an excellent outing in the game played at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

All dignitaries in the hall, from NFF President Pinnick to the NFF Executive Committee members and NRA executives, devoted minutes to praising Ogabor, who also emerged tops at a recent Confederation of African Football referee course in Cairo, Egypt.

“We need more of Ogabors in Nigerian Football: Young referees who care for nothing other than to achieve excellence, through upholding the values of integrity and fairness. The NFF is proud of you and will continue to monitor your performance, just as we will work assiduously with the NRA to produce more referees who are committed to officiating matches according to the laws of the game,” Pinnick said.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

