NFF, football stars show support for Ikeme

Following the news that Super Eagles number one goalie, Carl Ikeme, was diagnosed with acute leukemia.

Wolverhampton Wanderers disclosed on their official website that the Super Eagles goalkeeper has cancer in his bone marrow after a pre-season testing which returned abnormal blood tests.

Nigerian football fraternity has expressed deep concern and support for him during his trying period.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed shock at news of Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, had been diagnosed with acute leukemia.

Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, NFF General Secretary, was lost for words after the sad news broke in the international media. “What? This is very, very sad. Carl Ikeme diagnosed with acute leukemia? This is harsh.”

Sanusi stated that the NFF and the Nigerian Football family would rally round the energetic and Nigerian best shot -stopper in his difficult period.

“Our thoughts are with Carl at this difficult period. The NFF and the football fraternity in Nigeria are taken aback by this sad development, knowing how strong Carl has been in goal for Nigeria since he made his debut in 2015.

“We have been told that he will start chemotherapy immediately. We want him to stay strong and remain the self -assured man that he has always been, and we will continue to pray for him and wish him the best with regards to the treatment,” Sanusi said.

Ikeme has always shown ability, agility and high level of confidence between the sticks for Nigeria, since taking up the number one goalie’s responsibilities following the sudden retirement of three -time World Cup star Vincent Enyeama from international football in October 2015.

He was in goal for the Super Eagles over two legs of the 2018 FIFA World Cup preliminary round against Swaziland, as well as the 2-1 defeat of Zambia in Ndola at the beginning of the group phase of the 2018 FIFA World Cup race. He was also in action against Tanzania and Egypt in 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches, and in friendly games against Mali and Luxembourg in Europe last year summer.

Nigeria internationals took to social media to express their sympathy and solidarity for Ikeme.

Super Eagles stars shared their messages to the 31-year-old who is expected to take a long absence from football.

Former Super Eagles captain and current Lille goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, paid tributes to Carl Ikeme after news broke that the Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper had been diagnosed with acute leukemia.

Enyeama, and his Wolves Nigerian-born teammate, Dominic Iorfa Jnr., were among the first set of footballers that wished Ikeme well on Thursday night, expressing regret at the news.

Elderson Echiejile ✔ @EldersonEch

Prayers up for my brother and friend @Carl_Ikeme .

We are thinking of you and know you will overcome this difficult time.

Ikeme’s predecessor at the national team, Enyeama wrote via his Twitter handle @vinpee: “God be with him @Carl_Ikeme @NGSuperEagles we pray for success and healing.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender, Iorfa wrote: “Wow lost for words. Stay strong big man and get well soon ????”.

Norwich City midfielder Matt Jarvis also wrote via his Twitter handle: “Stay strong big man! Wishing you my best! @Carl_Ikeme.”

Bolton Wanderers striker, Adam Le Fondre‏, also wrote: “Absolutely gutted to hear that @Carl_Ikeme has leukaemia one of footballs top guys! My thoughts are with you an your family!!”

Leukaemia is cancer of the blood causing too many white blood cells to be produced and affecting the bone marrow.

Ikeme’s return to action looks unlikely and the 31-year-old is understood to have taken the setback in good faith. He will begin chemotherapy immediately.

Anthony Nlebem

