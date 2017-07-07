NFF Reacts to Carl Ikeme’s Leukemia Diagnoses

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), have expressed shock over the news that Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has been diagnosed with acute leukemia. A shocked Secretary General of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, promised that the body would rally round the family in the trying moment, expressing hopes that the goalkeeper would bounce back. …

The post NFF Reacts to Carl Ikeme’s Leukemia Diagnoses appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

