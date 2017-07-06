NFF Reacts To Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme’s Acute Leukemia Diagnosis

The Nigeria Football Federation has just issued a statement expressing shock at the news that Super Eagles’ number one goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, had been diagnosed with acute leukemia.

The NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said, “What? This is very, very sad. Carl Ikeme diagnosed with acute leukemia? This is harsh.”

Sanusi stated that the NFF and the Nigerian Football family would rally round him during this difficult period.

The official statement reads, “our thoughts are with Carl at this difficult period. The NFF and the football fraternity in Nigeria are taken aback by this sad development, knowing how strong Carl has been in goal for Nigeria since he made his debut in 2015. We have been told that he will start chemotherapy immediately. We want him to stay strong and remain the self assured man that he has always been, and we will continue to pray for him and wish him the best with regards to the treatment”.

The post NFF Reacts To Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme’s Acute Leukemia Diagnosis appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

