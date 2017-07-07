Ngige, pensioners trade words over union crisis
Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige on Thursday denied his ministry was behind the crisis within the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Electricity sector. The minister was reacting to allegation by the NUP, Electricity sector, that he was pressurising the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to stop payment of Check-off dues to pension […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
