Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NGO trains 149 on adolescent girls initiative in Kaduna

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gender Awareness Trust (GAT), an NGO, on Monday said it had trained no fewer than 149 youths, religious and traditional leaders on adolescent girls initiative. The Project Officer, MissTida Leo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna. Leo said Collective Action for Adolescent Girls Initiative (CAAGI) is a Christian Aid funded project.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.