NGO trains 149 on adolescent girls initiative in Kaduna

Gender Awareness Trust (GAT), an NGO, on Monday said it had trained no fewer than 149 youths, religious and traditional leaders on adolescent girls initiative. The Project Officer, MissTida Leo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna. Leo said Collective Action for Adolescent Girls Initiative (CAAGI) is a Christian Aid funded project.

