Nice favourite to sign Enyeama – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Nice favourite to sign Enyeama
Nigeria Today
French Ligue 1 side Nice are reportedly in the driving seat to sign out of favour former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama who has been banished to the reserve team of fellow Ligue 1 side Lille. File: Enyeama Vincent. Nice are in the market for …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!