Nicki Minaj Celebrates Wizkid

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment

Nicki Minaj celebrates Wizkid, and this isn’t the first time the former will prove that she’s a fan of Nigerian Music… All Wizkid’s Fan STAND UP! On Sunday, 2nd of June, Wizkid performed at his sold-out concert in Washington DC, which saw lots of his fans trooping in the venue, with all chanting his name …

