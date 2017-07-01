Nicki Minaj Shades Ex Meek Mill After JAY-Z Dropped His Latest Album, Meek Responds With This Hotter Shade

So even though Nicki Minaj shaded men whose women buy things for them, so they can save face publicly, Meek Mil assumed Nicki was referring to him, so he responded by shading her back. Read their posts below… Oh so u niggaz gon sit up here & act like #Wifey aint BEEN tell y’all 1. …

The post Nicki Minaj Shades Ex Meek Mill After JAY-Z Dropped His Latest Album, Meek Responds With This Hotter Shade appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

