Wizkid gets major love from Nicki Minaj – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment


Wizkid gets major love from Nicki Minaj
The battle for supremacy between popular Nigerian musicians Wizkid and Davido seems to have gone international as both stars have begun getting love from major stars from around the world. NAIJ had earlier reported that Davido was followed on …
