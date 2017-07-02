Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niger Delta seeks implementation of integrated regional master plan – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Niger Delta seeks implementation of integrated regional master plan
Vanguard
A two-day dialogue on Niger Delta affairs has ended in Calabar with a resolution for the implementation of a regional integrated Master Plan and robust engagement of stakeholders for its review, update and re-validation. Niger-Delta. In a communique
Nigeria: Ndoma-Egba – Violence, Militancy Not Options for N'delta DevelopmentAllAfrica.com
Speed up dialogue for peace in Niger Delta, South-South leaders, EU, others charge FGNigeria Today

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.