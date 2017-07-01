Niger Delta: Youth leader urges peace in Brass LGA to attract investment

Mr Kenedy Tonjo-West, a Niger Delta youth leader, has urged youths in Brass Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa, to promote peace in order to sustain investors’ interest in the coastal settlement.

Tonjo-West, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on Niger Delta Youth Matters, made this call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Saturday.

The youth leader gave the advice against the backdrop of the leadership crisis that rocked the election of youth leaders in the area, which compelled the Local Government chairman to suspend the election in order to avert violence.

He noted that the Brass LGA chapter of the Niger Delta Youths Coalition for Peace and Progress (NDYCPP), which comprised of non violent youths, usually reached out to stakeholders in the area to promote peace and harmony.

He decried any breach of peace in the area at a time the Federal Government and Bayelsa Government were collaborating to bring a 20-billion dollar fertiliser plant to the area.

“Everyone in Brass should be involved in peace building; the youth should eschew violence because a lot is in the offing at this time the attention of the Bayelsa and Federal Governments is focused on Brass.

“The youth should see the proposed 20-billion dollar investment being worked out as a lifeline to pursue skills and careers for development in order to be gainfully engaged in the projects.

“This is not the time to fight because the issue of violence and fighting among the youth can send wrong signals to the investors and scare them away.

“The current efforts being made to harness the oil and gas resources in the Niger Delta region should be encouraged by all and sundry because of its economic benefits and the need to develop the region,” Tonjo-West said.

The youth leader said that the policy to liberalise modular refineries drive development of oil bearing communities was another step to show the renewed government commitment to engage the youth in local refining.

The post Niger Delta: Youth leader urges peace in Brass LGA to attract investment appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

