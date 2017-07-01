DSS breaching Niger-Delta Peace Accord – Ijaw Youths write Osinbajo – Daily Post Nigeria
DSS breaching Niger-Delta Peace Accord – Ijaw Youths write Osinbajo
Daily Post Nigeria
Members of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) have written a protest letter to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbanjo, over the Department of State Security (DSS)'s alleged breach of the Peace accord reached with the people of the Niger Delta region. According to …
