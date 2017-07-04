Niger Govt to Purchase 90 Tractors for Farmers

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger state government is to purchase 90 units of tractors and their implements this financial year, Governor Abubakar Bello has said.

Bello said the equipment would assist farmers in their land clearing business as a way of boosting food production.

The governor was quoted by his Chief Press Jibrin Ndace as saying that the administration would continue to invest in the agricultural sector of the state by providing equipment for farmers to boost their output.

The governor said the administration would also map out plans on how farmers in the state could improve and navigate from subsistence to commercial farming.

“We need to have a blueprint on how we can move from this level of subsistence farming into commercial farming”, he added.

Bello revealed that some companies had shown interest in partnering with the state in the area of agriculture adding that successful implementation of the series of agreements would help to boost the internally generated revenue of the state and also create employment for the youths.

He also said that the government would invest massively in the construction of rural roads to facilitate movement of agricultural produce to the markets.

