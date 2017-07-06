Niger ready for September 2017 National Youth Sports Festival

The Niger Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on Thursday said the state’s contingent for this year’s National Youth Sports Festival (NYSF) from Sept. 7 to Sept. 17 in Ilorin was ready. The ministry’s Director of Sports, Alhaji Baba Sheshi, made the disclosure an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna. “We […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

