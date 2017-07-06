Pages Navigation Menu

Niger State Governor Weeps At The Burial Of His Hardworking Close Aide (Photos)

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello on Wednesday wept at the burial of his Director General, Protocol, Alhaji Haruna Mamman Jiya Vatsa.

Haruna Vatsa died Tuesday in Kaduna after a brief illness. He was 49 years old.

Governor Sani Bello described the death as a personal loss of age-long and childhood friend, whose memories of hard work, commitment, dedication, loyalty and kindness,

