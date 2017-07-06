Niger State Governor Weeps At The Burial Of His Hardworking Close Aide (Photos)

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello on Wednesday wept at the burial of his Director General, Protocol, Alhaji Haruna Mamman Jiya Vatsa.

Haruna Vatsa died Tuesday in Kaduna after a brief illness. He was 49 years old.

Governor Sani Bello described the death as a personal loss of age-long and childhood friend, whose memories of hard work, commitment, dedication, loyalty and kindness,

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

