Nigeria accounts for 2nd highest HIV/AIDS burden worldwide – NGO

The Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWAN) says Nigeria accounts for second highest HIV/AIDS burden worldwide after South Africa. Mr Victor Omoshehin, the National Coordinator of NEPWAN, revealed this at the candlelight memorial organised by the organisation on Monday in Abuja for those that die in the course of HIV/AIDS. He noted that Nigerians that died due to the scourge would not have died if the government had taken up ownership of the fight by ensuring availability and accesses to HIV prevention, testing, treatment and support programme.

