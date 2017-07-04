Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Amnesty International Inaugurates Platform to Track Oil Spills in N’Delta – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Nigeria: Amnesty International Inaugurates Platform to Track Oil Spills in N'Delta
AllAfrica.com
Amnesty International has launched 'Decode Oil Spills Project,' a revolutionary crowd-sourcing platform that will engage thousands of digital volunteers to help the human rights watchdog ensure justice for communities devastated by oil spills in the

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.