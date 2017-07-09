Nigeria can produce 380,000 cars per year —Jacky, KIA MD

MANAGING Director of Kia Motors Nigeria, Mr. Jacky Hathiramani, has, in his contribution to the debate, said that the country has capacity to produce 380,000 cars per year.

Jacky who was reacting to the appointment of Mr. Jelani Aliyu as Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, noted: “The auto policy has reeled in some appreciable gains, bringing to the fore local production of automobiles in the country as many new cars sold in Nigeria today are locally assembled.

“Consequently, we need to further strengthen the policy by reviewing it to meet the current realities and position the locally produced cars as one of Nigeria’s best exports to sub-Saharan Africa. With a number of assembly plants in Nigeria today, the production capacity of these plants are over 380,000 units per annum; this is primarily the gains from the auto policy.”

However, the recent news emerging from automobile companies seem to suggest that the combined manufacturing plants’ capacity is underutilised as a result of the record low sales of cars in the last one year. While it’s evident that the economic recession is a major challenge in the low sales, stakeholders have also espoused on some other salient inhibiting factors that contribute to the staggered development of the industry.

Jacky posited that for the industry to get rid of substandard cars and contribute immensely to the GDP of the country, the influx of imported used cars should be controlled.

The post Nigeria can produce 380,000 cars per year —Jacky, KIA MD appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

