Nigeria can save N2trn from wheat importation – NCGA president
Vanguard
Nigeria can save N2trn from wheat importation – NCGA president
Vanguard
The Nigeria Cassava Growers Association (NCGA), says Nigeria can save N2 trillion from the importation of wheat, if appropriate measures are put in place to boost cassava cultivation. Mr Segun Adewunmi, the National President of NCGA, disclosed this at …
