Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria can save N2trn from wheat importation – NCGA president – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nigeria can save N2trn from wheat importation – NCGA president
Vanguard
The Nigeria Cassava Growers Association (NCGA), says Nigeria can save N2 trillion from the importation of wheat, if appropriate measures are put in place to boost cassava cultivation. Mr Segun Adewunmi, the National President of NCGA, disclosed this at …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.