Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria can’t afford another bloodshed – Obasanjo

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Tuesday declared that Nigeria has had enough bloodshed and sacrifice. Obasanjo’s remark is coming at a time when there has been calls from various groups across the country calling for the breakup of the nation. Speaking at a public presentation of the book written by Haruna Yahaya and titled, “The […]

Nigeria can’t afford another bloodshed – Obasanjo

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.