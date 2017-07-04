Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Dammy Krane Not a Fraudster – MI Abaga – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

Nigeria: Dammy Krane Not a Fraudster – MI Abaga
Following series of mixed-reactions trailing Dammy Krane's ongoing charges of alleged theft and credit card fraud in Miami, United States, Chocolate City CEO, MI Abaga, has joined the train of colleagues in the music industry to defend the Amin singer

