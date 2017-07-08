Nigeria Delta Communities Demand Stake in Ex-Shell Oil Block – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
Nigeria Delta Communities Demand Stake in Ex-Shell Oil Block
Bloomberg
A group of communities in Nigeria's Niger River delta demanded a stake in an oil block it said it was promised when Royal Dutch Shell Plc sold its share to a local company six years ago. The communities in the Gbaramatu district, near the southern oil …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!