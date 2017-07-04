Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria disfigured by poor leadership, bad governance – Osinbajo

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the problem of Nigeria is that the political landscape has been disfigured by poor leadership and bad governance. He stated this in Abuja at the book launch of the biography of late Brigadier Zakariya Maimalari titled: ‘The First Regular Combatant: Brigadier Zakariya Maimalari” Osinbajo, who was […]

