Nigeria drop to 39th on FIFA ranking

Nigeria dropped a spot to 39th in FIFA’s latest World Ranking released on Thursday. The drop comes on the heels of a 2-0 defeat to South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. On the continent, however, the Super Eagles remain the sixth best country behind Egypt, Senegal, Congo DR, Tunisia and Cameroon. Germany […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

