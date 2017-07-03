Nigeria Economy Performed Beyond Expectation In H1 2017 – Analysts

By Bukola Idowu, Lagos

Although it started out on a note that was not encouraging, analysts say the Nigerian economy has fared better in the first half of 2017 than it did in the past two years due the policies put in place by both the fiscal and monetary authorities.

The first half of the year has seen inflation begin to ease by the second quarter. Negative growth of the Gross Domestic Product also decline with many projecting that the economy would record positive growth by the end of the second quarter.

Likewise, the external reserves of the country had risen as the price of oil at the global market rose and the foreign exchange crisis of the eased as liquidity improved in the market and the issue of rates convergence was addressed.

Rating the performance of the economy in the first six months of the year, economic analysts told Leadership that the country has performed much better and they are also optimistic of the second half of the year.

Head of Research at Afrinvest West Africa, Robert Olatunde noted that the H1 2017 “has been a half year that has not come in the last five half years after the fall in global oil prices that we saw the shock in the economy and the CBN resulted into forex control management and all.’’

On his own part, Lukman Otunuga, Research Analyst at FXTM, noted that despite several months of disappointing domestic data and ongoing recessionary woes, Nigeria remains resilient, with the nation on a mission to stabilize by the end of 2017.

According to Olatunde, the release of the Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP), the signing of the budget, “the policies that has been put in place in terms of ease of doing business and the proactive steps that the fiscal authorities is taking they are all positive steps that we believe are good for the economy.”

All these Otunuga noted had contributed to the decision of the MSCI to retain the country in its index, adding that “with the internal investment community displaying optimism over Nigeria’s medium to longer term outlook, there is a likelihood that MSCI will keep Nigeria on its Frontier Index.

