Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: FG to sell its 20% stakes in privatized assets – BPE – Ecofin Agency: Economic information from Africa

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria: FG to sell its 20% stakes in privatized assets – BPE
Ecofin Agency: Economic information from Africa
(Ecofin Agency) – The Federal Government of Nigeria is looking to sell 20% of its shares in some partially privatized companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), according to Alex Okoh (photo), the Director General of the Bureau of Public …
FG to lose 20% holding in privatised national assetsRipples Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.