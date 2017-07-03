Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mixed reactions trail Nigeria’s yam exports – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Mixed reactions trail Nigeria's yam exports
Vanguard
Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have expressed mixed reactions on Nigeria's new policy to export yams to UK and the U.S., saying Nigeria has yet to attain self-sufficiency in yam production. The stakeholders told Newsmen in Abuja on Monday that
Nigeria: Govt Trains Bee Farmers to Meet EU Honey ExportAllAfrica.com
Minister Tasks Agric Produce Exporters On StandardsThe Tide

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.