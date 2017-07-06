Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria has entered terminal crisis, restructure the country now – Afenifere tells FG

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The apex pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has once again avowed that restructuring remains the only panacea to the lingering crisis and problems in Nigeria. The group said Nigeria had entered what it termed a ‘terminal crisis’ and that the only way out of the impasse was restructuring.‎ Afenifere said this in a communique issued at […]

