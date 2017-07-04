Nigeria Have No President & Vice President For Now! Drama As Senate Attempts To Declare Saraki Acting President

A mild drama occurred on the floor of the Senate, on Tuesday, when a point of order was raised, that the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki was the Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Senate, upon resumption from its 3 weeks break, received a communication from Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Acting President of Nigeria, seeking the confirmation of Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, as the Director General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission.

The lawmakers, however, subjected the letter to deliberations, owing to the fact that the Acting President, had earlier reportedly said the Senate had no power to confirm nominees.

Attempt to declare Saraki acting President fails at Senate

Senator Eyinanya Abaribe (Abia South), had raised a motion that the country had no President or Acting President at the moment, adding that, President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo were neither in the country, as at the time.

This was greeted with a counter point, coming through order 53 rule 4 of the Senate standing rules, by Senator Kabiru Marafa (Zamfara Central).

Marafa who cited relevant sections of the Nigerian constitution, said, “if the President is not around, the Vice President should act, and if the Vice President is not around, the Senate President, who is the number 3 citizen should become acting President.”

The Senate President, however, didn’t allow any seconder or more comments, even when Senators were agitating to support the motion. He quickly ruled Senator Marafa “out of order.”

