Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria hopes for seat at UN Human Rights Commission

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria says it is optimistic of clinching a seat in the UN High Commission for Human Rights. Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, who disclosed this to newsmen on the sidelines of the 31st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the 29th AU Summit in Addis Asaba, said the country also had the backing of the AU. Speaking on the highlights of the Executive council meeting, he said; “we hope to get a seat in the UN High Commission for Human Rights; we do have the AU’s support.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.