Nigeria hopes for seat at UN Human Rights Commission

Nigeria says it is optimistic of clinching a seat in the UN High Commission for Human Rights. Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, who disclosed this to newsmen on the sidelines of the 31st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the 29th AU Summit in Addis Asaba, said the country also had the backing of the AU. Speaking on the highlights of the Executive council meeting, he said; “we hope to get a seat in the UN High Commission for Human Rights; we do have the AU’s support.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

