Nigeria: How Ekiti Community Foiled Fayose’s Plan to Uproot ‘Sacred Tree’ – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jul 3, 2017


Nigeria: How Ekiti Community Foiled Fayose's Plan to Uproot 'Sacred Tree'
Ado-Ekiti — On Monday, June 5, the plan by Governor Ayodele Peter Fayose of Ekiti State to uproot an ancient tree and demolish a shrine to pave way for the dualisation of the Ado-Akure road in Ikere Ekiti, was thwarted by angry community members.
