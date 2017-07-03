Nigeria: How Ekiti Community Foiled Fayose’s Plan to Uproot ‘Sacred Tree’ – AllAfrica.com
Ado-Ekiti — On Monday, June 5, the plan by Governor Ayodele Peter Fayose of Ekiti State to uproot an ancient tree and demolish a shrine to pave way for the dualisation of the Ado-Akure road in Ikere Ekiti, was thwarted by angry community members.
